Napoli have kept their players in the dark regarding salary cut: the situation
09 April at 15:30Napoli have left their players in the dark as many are unsure what the future holds, with striker Dries Mertens’ contract negotiations stopping completely, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the club haven’t informed their players of their current plans. The squad were paid for the month of February in mid-March and haven’t received any indications of when the next payment will be. The players are all following a personalised training plan at home, waiting to hear back from the executives. Some have tried asked coach Gennaro Gattuso or sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli for guidance but have heard nothing.
The current health emergency has also put a complete stop to Dries Mertens’ contract negotiations, the report continues. The meeting with president Aurelio De Laurentiis at the start of March seemed to suggest that a deal was close, a two-year contract worth €4 million net per season plus a €2 million signing bonus, but the Coronavirus situation has completely stopped any talks. Inter are interested in signing Mertens and are waiting with an offer of a two-year contract worth €5 million net plus bonuses.
Apollo Heyes
