Napoli, Hysaj to remain after deal with Valencia collapses

02 September at 13:15
According to Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com, 25-year-old Albanian full-back Elseid Hysaj is set to stay in Naples, despite a summer seeming to prove otherwise. Yesterday morning, a deal collapsed between Napoli and Valencia, with the Spanish side hoping to sign Hysaj for a fee estimated to be around €17m, however the Neapolitan club suddenly withdraw from the negotiations completely.
 
This would not be an economic decision, but a tactical one, as Carlo Ancelotti is worried about the depth in the full-back position, with the club potentially being left with only four options available, one of which is French defender Kevin Malcuit, who is not heavily favoured by the coach and so far has failed to make an appearance in either of Napoli’s opening games. Therefore, it seems the Albanian full-back will stay at Napoli for another season, contracted to the club until June 2021 after arriving from Empoli in 2015.

