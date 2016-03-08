Napoli in talks with Real Madrid: the names on their wish list
02 June at 22:30Napoli are heading into this summer's transfer market session with loads of ideas, as always with an eye to the future. De Laurentiis and Giuntoli are looking for the right profiles to invest in and, just like earlier times, they turn Real Madrid.
The relationship between the Partenopei and the Bernabeu side, from the summer of 2013 (when Albiol, Callejon and Higuain arrived in Italy), is excellent. There is mutual esteem, and willingness to do profitable business for both.
In fact, Napoli's president is in constant contact with the Real management, ready to exploit potential opportunities. As learned by calciomercato.com and confirmed by As, in recent weeks De Laurentiis has asked for information on three players: Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernandez and Marcos Llorente.
These are three profiles that Napoli like, though it won't be easy to sign the players, with the most complicated one being Ceballos. The competition for the midfielder is tight, and he could even end up staying at the club.
