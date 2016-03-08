Napoli: Insigne and Ancelotti relationship has fractured, player could seek move
20 April at 14:55Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne could seek a move away from Napoli as the relationship he had with Carlo Ancelotti has now fractured, Calciomercato understand.
Napoli were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League this past Thursday after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the second leg of the quarter-final of the competition. They had lost the first leg 2-0 at the Emirates.
Insigne was taken off by Ancelotti in the game and the Italian was booed by the fans. We understand that the relationship involving the manager and the player has been left fractured and it could well convince Insigne into leaving the club.
Mino Raiola will be in Naples in the next few days to meet his client Insigne. The idea is to reminder the player of the fact that getting a move away from the Stadio San Paolo won't be simple because of how much Napoli value him.
Insigne is valued at 90 million euros and there have been no concrete offers from anyone for the winger, who has often played up front under Don Carlo.
If the situation carries on, Insigne could ask to leave the club. If clubs do swoop in for him, he won't be too tough to convince.
Go to comments