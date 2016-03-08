Napoli, Insigne expected to sign contract renewal after help from De Laurentiis
14 April at 20:30Napoli began negotiations for a contract renewal with talismanic forward Lorenzo Insigne weeks ago, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis helping the player distance himself from former agent Mino Raiola, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Insigne asked Raiola to help him settle a legal lawsuit between himself and his former agents. No agreement was reached and the relationship between the two broke down. De Laurentiis, aware of the 28-year-old Italian forward’s desire to fire Raiola, was willing to help his star. The president included clauses in the new contract to help the player settle his commissions owed to his former agents.
The contract will now be extended to 2025, the report continues, with the same salary as now, €4.5 million net per season. The offer pleased the Napoli captain greatly, who is currently looking for a new agent, although he now feels able to sign this deal with a trusted lawyer, rather than any agent in particular.
Apollo Heyes
