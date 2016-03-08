Napoli, Insigne: 'I could have done better, Arsenal better than us'

Lorenzo Insigne spoke to the media after the Napoli's 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.
 
"I'm still thinking about that missed opportunity, I would have given the team a big hand. I was too stretched, I could have done better, but now we have to concentrate on the second leg next Thursday and not make the same mistakes as today.

"We lacked a bit of courage, but now it's useless to cry about it. We didn't play well enough and we are sorry because it was a fundamental game, now we have to review the images and analyze the errors.
 
"We didn't take advantage of the opportunities we had, they did better than us and won. Now we need to turn it around ahead of the second leg, it's what we have to concentrate about now," he concluded.

