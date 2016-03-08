Napoli, Insigne: 'I've always said I want to stay...'
16 September at 10:30Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne revealed to Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today that he has no intention of leaving Napoli, after the speculation this summer that the 28-year-old Italian forward was thinking of a move away from Naples.
The rumours of his departure heated up when the player chose famous transfer expert Mino Raiola as his agent, however the forward was quick to dispels those rumours.
"I want to make one thing clear right now: I didn't choose Raiola to go away. I've always said I want to stay, and I'll always try to give my all for this jersey".
The player also stated his belief that Napoli have a good chance to win the league title this season.
"The coach and staff have done a great job, the purchases have been the right ones and they'll give us a big help, we're a good group and we deserve to win something".
Finally, Insigne discussed Napoli’s chances in the Champions League this year.
"Compared to last year we were luckier, last year we played a great group stage and we almost managed to pass against two strong teams, one, Liverpool, which won the Champions League, and another, PSG, who are desperate to win it. But we must not underestimate the teams that we will face. Those who come to the Champions League have important qualities, all those who participate in this competition are dangerous.”
Apollo Heyes
