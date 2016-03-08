Napoli, Inter's plan to snatch Mertens this summer: Marotta's offer
29 January at 15:50Inter have seemingly decided to take a step back on the attacking front this month. Olivier Giroud has ended up in the sights of Mourinho's Tottenham and Politano went to Napoli without the Llorente swap idea materializing.
Therefore, the Nerazzurri will focus on the summer instead, as Alexis Sanchez is expected to return to Man Utd after his loan ends. The target, as we have learned, is Dries Mertens. The Belgian's contract with Napoli expires in the summer and could thus arrive for free.
Marotta is preparing an offer of a two-year deal worth around €4m per year - the same figure that he currently receives at Napoli. Therefore, the ball is now in the player's court. Conte will continue the season with four strikers: Lukaku, Lautaro, Sanchez and Esposito.
The Nerazzurri officials are already hard at work for next season, in other words.
