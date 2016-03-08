Napoli-Inter: The aftermath, Inter fearless under Conte
08 January at 19:20Inter are clearly stronger than Napoli and would have won even without Di Lorenzo's slip, Meret's duck and Manolas' clumsy advance which led to the three goals (via calciomercato).
Unfortunately for Gattuso and Napoli, no improvements of any kind have been noticed since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti. In fact, out of three games, Gattuso lost two at home (Parma and Inter), winning only against Sassuolo, at the end of the match. The tough fixtures don't stop there, as Lazio await them next in the championship.
Inter instead are simply flying. Led by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, the pair have scored 30 goals between the two of them already in 2019/20.
It was not an easy game for the Nerazzurri. After going almost 23 years without a win in Naples, they finally broke the curse. With Juve smashing Cagliari 4-0 earlier in the afternoon, the pressure was on Conte's men to rise to the occasion, and they did almost with ease.
No one could have predicted the mistakes made by the Napoli players that lead to Inter's commanding lead and victory, but its these lapses in concentration that suggest this Napoli team needs a shaking up right at its core.
One of the biggest take aways from the match was Inter's quality in depth returning. The injuries picked up by Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella are a distant memory as both returned to action in Naples, as well as Alexis Sanchez who featured on the bench.
Antonio Conte has his Inter side looking fearless, no matter who takes the field. This title race looks like it just might be in for the long haul.
Anthony Privetera
