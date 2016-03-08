Napoli interested in unhappy Arsenal midfielder for January transfer
19 December at 18:00Napoli are looking to provide a new regista for coach Gennaro Gattuso in the upcoming January transfer window, with multiple top names being suggested, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Partenopei have appreciated that Allan isn’t a good fit for the role and therefore are prepared to spend in order to fill the currently vacant role. The top name is unhappy Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 23-year-old Uruguayan, who is contracted to the Gunners until 2023, has only played two full games in the league so far this season, struggling to replicate his Sampdoria form in the Premier League.
Other potential options for Napoli, the report highlights, include Genk midfielder Sander Berge, 25-year-old Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who is currently playing for Spanish side Celta Vigo and finally Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré. However, the last two names will be difficult for Napoli to acquire in January.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments