Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is very keen on signing Napoli's Jorginho this summer, having pushed for the deal to take place for several weeks now.

After an initial offer of around €30m, which was rejected straight away by Napoli, talks have continued between both parties. The first request from Napoli for the player was €60m, which is considered too much by the English side.

According to what has been gathered by calciomercato.com , Man City have decided to make yet another move for the Brazilian-Inter, preparing an offer of over €45m plus bonuses. Napoli president De Laurentiis doesn't want to make discounts, however, he could sell for around €50m or so.

Meanwhile, between the player and the club, a five-year deal is already drafted, worth €4m per year.