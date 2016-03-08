Napoli, Koulibaly red card creates issues in defence
26 September at 16:00Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli will face defensive issues in their upcoming game against Brescia, reports Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, with the Turin based paper identifying the lack of adequate resources in defence.
With the red card given to star defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the dying minutes of last night’s 1-0 loss to Cagliari, Ancelotti will have to find a new player to pair with former Roma defender Kostas Manolas.
Serbian defender Nikola Maksimović left the pitch injured last night, meaning Ancelotti may have to rely on the untested partnership of Italian defender Sebastiano Luperto alongside Manolas.
Luperto has struggled for game time under Ancelotti, only registered three minutes so far this season in the Partenopei’s game against Lecce, in the left-back role. Last night Luperto made 15 appearances for the Neapolitan side but failed to feature consistently as he clocked in 861 minutes across the season.
Last night’s loss against Cagliari leaves Napoli six points behind league leaders Inter.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments