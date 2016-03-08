Napoli-Lobotka: Meeting with Celta Vigo on Monday morning
29 December at 23:45Tomorrow morning there will be a decisive meeting for Stanislav Lobotka according to calciomercato.
In London, Napoli and Celta Vigo will meet to understand if there is room for the closure of the agreement for the Slovak midfielder. Celta claims to want at least 25 million, Napoli stand at 18 + bonus with the loan with redemption obligation. The negotiation will continue indefinitely.
A pre-contract between 2 and 2.5 million per season until 2024 is already ready for Lobotka : once the agreement has been reached between the clubs, it will be easy to define even between Napoli and the Slovak agents who push for the Azzurri club.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments