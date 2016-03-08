Napoli, Lozano scathed in media following Cagliari loss
26 September at 15:00Napoli striker Hirving Lozano, who arrived to Naples from PSV earlier this summer for €42m, was judged as the worst player on the pitch by major Italian newspapers via Calciomercato.com, following Napoli’s 1-0 loss at home to Cagliari.
Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport gave the player a ‘5’ rating, discussing how his talents haven’t yet been shown in a Napoli shirt and his only contributions so far have been his movements.
Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport gave Lozano the same rating, mentioning that there was nothing to say on his performance apart from some good movements as well.
Turin based newspaper Tuttosport agreed with the other papers, again giving the Mexican forward a ‘5’, with a much shorter review. “Uneven and impalpable”, the paper reports.
Both Rome based newspaper la Repubblica and Milan based newspaper il Corriere della Sera agreed with the ‘5’ rating, offering no other comments on the player.
Finally, Naples based newspaper Il Mattino gave the player the worst rating, a ‘4.5’, suggesting that he did nothing special and he is more of a “tender doll” than a murderous one, referencing his nickname of ‘Chucky’.
Apollo Heyes
