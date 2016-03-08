Napoli, Lozano: 'We are a very united group, we'll give our best in the league too'
28 November at 18:30Napoli striker Hirving Lozano discussed the Partenopei’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League last night in the online edition of the Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com).
"In some of the games me and my teammates didn't understand each other very much, but that's normal. We're growing step by step, we're getting to know each other and I already feel much better. We're having a great round of the Champions League so far.”
He then touched of the atmosphere within the squad further.
"We are a very united group. We are focused on our goals and now we want to regain that concentration also in the league. We'll try to give our best, but to do that we have to work.”
The 24-year-old Mexican forward joined the Neapolitan club this summer from Dutch side PSV. Contracted to Napoli until 2024, Lozano has made 14 appearances for the club so far this season, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments