Napoli make contact to resign PSG forward
21 July at 11:30Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly made contact to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan has drawn constant links with a move back to the Stadio San Paolo this summer, despite Aurelio di Laurentiis having deemed it as to expensive a deal and the player would have to lower his wage demand, if Napoli hope to sign him.
Corriere dello Sport write that Cavani has been contacted by Napoli through call, with the player considering a move to the partenopei.
While the player would be interested in heading back to the Naples based side, the club will have to first find an economic agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.
And as previously claimed, Di Laurentiis will only be ready to sign the World Cup star if Cavani lowers down his wage demand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
