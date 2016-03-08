Napoli President gives fresh Cavani updates
20 July at 16:15Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has given updates about the club's links with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
The Uruguayan had impressed for his country in the FIFA World Cup and had scored twice in the Round of 16 game against the Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal.
In an interview that Di Laurentiis recently gave to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, he gave fresh updates about the club's links with Cavani. He said: “Cavani? He earns €20m gross every two months. He’s brilliant, but I don’t think he’ll halve his salary.
“If Cavani were to call me and tell me he’s ok to cut his salary in half and fit the Napoli wage structure, great.
“Qatar is behind Paris Saint-Germain, they seek to get rich in real estate so they have to keep the politicians. But I decided to treat football the way I treat making films."
He also said: “A deal with Cavani? Absolute nonsense! What kind of idiot goes to Paris by helicopter, you take a jet."
