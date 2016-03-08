Napoli have entered the race for PSG star Adrien Rabiot, according to reports from Italy.

CalcioNapoli24 write that the Azzurri have contacted the French midfielder’s entourage. Still only 23, Rabiot played a total of 49 games this season, and a massive 200 for the Parisians in his career so far. He has also been linked to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Rabiot isn't very popular in France after he retired from international, a reaction to his not being called up by Didier Deschamps ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

He had previously been close to a move to Roma, but angered Walter Sabatini when his mother insisted on speaking to then-Coach Rudi Garcia.

Carlo Ancelotti previously worked with the young star in Paris, and is willing to make a move for him, with talk that Marek Hamsik isn’t long for the San Paolo.