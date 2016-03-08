Napoli, mega offer arrives from China for Callejon: the details

As we have learned , Napoli have offered him a two-year contract renewal at €3m per year. However, these figures haven't been enough to convince Callejon thus far, who is evaluating all of his options. In China, they are offering much more.

Dalian Yifang, who is coached by Rafa Benitez, are ready to offer the winger a three-year contract worth €10m per year. Initially, Callejon wasn't interested in the Chinese proposal, but as a result of the situation at Napoli, he could reconsider.

Should an offer of around €15m arrive in January, then Napoli could agree to sell him, as the risk of losing for free in the summer remains. The renewal is more and more distant, while China is getting closer.

Callejon has been at Napoli since 2013, but now he could leave the club. Just a few months ago, this didn't even look like a possibility, but after the chaos with the training retreat at the club, the Spaniard could decide to depart as his contract expires next summer.