Napoli, Mertens unlikely to agree on contract extension: report

Mertens bacia stemma Napoli
16 September at 15:33
Italian Serie A giants Napoli and veteran striker Dries Mertens are unlikely to agree on a contract extension, as per Il Mattino.

The 32-year-old showed his worth once again in a 2-0 win against Sampdoria at the weekend where he scored both goals for the team.

Despite that, the contract extension for the Belgium international with the Naples-based club looking highly unlikely.

The reason is Napoli are not will to offer an improved contract to the player because it is club’s policy to not offer players over 30 years of age a big contract.

On the other hand, Mertens knows that if he leaves the club as a free-agent, there will be plenty of buyers for him who will be giving him much more money than he can earn on the deal currently offered by Napoli.

For more updates, please visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.