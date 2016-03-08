Napoli, Mertens unlikely to agree on contract extension: report
16 September at 15:33Italian Serie A giants Napoli and veteran striker Dries Mertens are unlikely to agree on a contract extension, as per Il Mattino.
The 32-year-old showed his worth once again in a 2-0 win against Sampdoria at the weekend where he scored both goals for the team.
Despite that, the contract extension for the Belgium international with the Naples-based club looking highly unlikely.
The reason is Napoli are not will to offer an improved contract to the player because it is club’s policy to not offer players over 30 years of age a big contract.
On the other hand, Mertens knows that if he leaves the club as a free-agent, there will be plenty of buyers for him who will be giving him much more money than he can earn on the deal currently offered by Napoli.
