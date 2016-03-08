Napoli, Milik close to renewal but club worried about high injury risk
12 November at 21:15Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is close to renewing his contract with the club after a strong showing so far this season, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today, but one factor may destroy the idea.
The report details how the player is likely to receive a few more years on his contract, as well as an increased salary from €2.5 million per season to around €3-3.5 million per season plus bonuses. However, the Partenopei are afraid of his injury risk, despite his strong goal scoring ability.
Milik has scored five goals in six league appearances for Napoli so far this season, including a brace against Hellas Verona as well as important goals against SPAL and Atalanta. Napoli’s fears aren’t without basis, however. He has scored 39 goals for the Neapolitan side since his arrival in 2016 but has missed 56 games through injury. He was forced to miss the club’s goalless draw against Genoa last weekend due to muscle fatigue, showing his inability to remain fit.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments