Napoli not to sign free-agent to cover Malcuit’s absence
29 October at 11:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli are not going to sign a free-agent to cover the absence of full-back Kévin Malcuit, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old recently suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury and recent scans suggest that the former Monaco full-back’s season is already over.
There were reports in the media that the Naples-based club will make a move and sign a free-agent in order to fill the void created by the absence of Malcuit.
However, as per the latest report, Gli Azzurri are not looking to sign any player before the January transfer window.
The report suggested that manager Carlo Ancelotti is now evaluating possibility of using Mário Rui—who is still recovering from an injury himself--as Malcuit’s replacement till January and only then the club will decide whether there is a need to sign another player.
Rui has last represented Napoli on September 25 in the league match against Cagliari.
