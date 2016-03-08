Napoli, operation Torreira put on hold for some time
25 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli have put the operation to sign English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s midfielder Lucas Torreira on hold, at least for some time.
The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the recent past.
There have been reports of interest from Napoli in Torreira as they look to overhaul the squad in the coming months under new manager Gennaro Gattuso.
It is believed that the Naples-based outfit’s hierarchy are willing to offer Gunners a loan deal with an option to make it permanent after 18 months.
As per the latest development, Napoli have put the operation on hold as the player himself is looking to understand what kind of role he will get under new manager Mikel Arteta.
For this purpose, Napoli’s hierarchy are evaluating several other names including the likes of Genk’s Sander Berge, Brescia’s Sandro Tonali, Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka and Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré.
Marco Giordano
