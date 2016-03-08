Napoli, players' protest has slowed down contract negotiations
14 November at 15:15The recent protest by the Napoli players has further slowdown the contract negotiations currently ongoing at the club, according to a report from Naples based newspaper Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis is incredibly upset about the situation and it has caused a stop in the negotiations for multiple contract renewals. 23-year-old Italian defender Sebastiano Luperto has almost fully reached an agreement with the club for his contract renewal, only waiting for the finalisation, with 19-year-old Italian forward Gianluca Gaetano in the same situation.
Defender Nikola Maksimović is incredibly close to reaching an agreement, the same as perennially injured striker Arkadiusz Milik, although the revolt has slowed down these negotiations as well, the report adds. However, there is still an issue blocking the deal with 25-year-old Polish midfielder Piotr Zieliński.
Zieliński and his agent are unhappy about the proposed release clause rise, from €65 million to €120 million, which the club are so far unwilling to lower. Therefore, one of the two parties must concede if a deal is to be reached, the report suggests.
Apollo Heyes
