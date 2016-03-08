Napoli prepare for life without Koulibaly - replacement identified
23 March at 14:40Waiting to understand how the rest of the season will be completed (if at all), the Serie A teams are planning for the future. As we have learned, Napoli intend to intervene in the summer to reinforce the defensive department, as their star Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with a move.
And so, with Nikola Maksimovic and Kostas Manolas confirmed, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is working to bring a new centre-back to Gennaro Gattuso. The Partenopei have already secured the signing of Amir Rrahmani from Hellas Verona and are looking to add one more.
Robin Koch, who plays for Freiburg, has been added on Napoli's wish list ahead of the summer market. Born in 1996, he's a defender of great physical prowess and strong aerial play, but he can also be used as a defensive midfielder if necessary.
In January, the German side rejected an offer presented from Benfica for the player, whose contract will expire in 2021. Therefore, Napoli are ready to make an offer and the intention is to not go beyond €10m.
