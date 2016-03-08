Napoli President hints at Cavani move
21 July at 12:45Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has hinted at the club resigning former striker Edinson Cavani, with reports having linked the Uruguayan with a move to the partenopei.
Di Laurentiis was signing autographs near the Stadio San Paolo earlier today, despite the heavy rains in Naples. And while signing autographs he had dropped a hint about a move for Cavani.
He said: "Remember, fans. I am your Cavani."
