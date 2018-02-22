Napoli President hints at exit of Chelsea and Man Utd targets, says referees helped Jue
10 May at 15:37Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis talked to media during a press conference organized in Dimaro on Thursday evening. The Azzurri no. 1 provided some transfer updates about Maurizio Sarri, Dries Mertens, Jorginho and Callejon who are being linked with a move to the Premier League.
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Mertens and Jorginho. The latter has also been linked with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, whilst Sarri is said to be the main candidate to replace Conte at Chelsea.
“I chose Sarri when nobody believed in him. We have an appointment for next week. We will meet and talk about the future. I am optimist, I hope he will be with us next season but I can’t force him to stay. I don’t think he can complain about his time at Napoli.”
“We didn’t win many titles also in the previous campaigns. But we were spending less than now. Currently there are many rumours about Jorginho, Callejon, Mertens and Hamsik. Our project will continue. Maybe we will cash in € 1 billion (he laughs).”
“This year we did not manage to win. We had to play the Champions League play-offs at the beginning of the season and we are tired now. Maybe somebody didn’t allow us to win the league. Somebody took us eight points. Somebody belonging to the organization that did not use the VAR properly. The behaviour of referees was strange. Did they damage us? You can say it, Italy has many problems and silence is one of them.”
