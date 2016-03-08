Napoli president: 'Ibrahimovic? It depends on him'
23 October at 13:45In recent weeks, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Serie A. The Swede's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December and he isn't expected to renew it. Therefore, he will be available for free in January.
In an interview (via calciomercato.com), Napoli president De Laurentiis spoke about the idea of signing the former Inter, Milan and Juve, stating that a transfer could materialize in January.
"Ibra to Napoli? He is a friend of mine. I didn't meet him as a footballer but rather as a normal person in Los Angeles. We spent a couple of extraordinary days, we were in the same hotel.
"Only an idea? It could become a desire to see him in the blue shirt, but it depends on him and not me," he concluded.
A clear message from De Laurentiis, waiting for a signal to arrive from the striker's agent, Mino Raiola. It would certainly be quite the comeback from Ibrahimovic, who left Serie A back in 2012 in favour of PSG.
Since then, he has always talked about his love for the country. By the looks of it, he isn't lacking interest there either, though he will have to make a decision on his future very soon.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments