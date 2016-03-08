Napoli president reveals Chelsea and Man Utd target has renewed his contract
04 August at 22:30In an Interview, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that Napoli have rejected three offers for Koulibaly, renewing the defender's contract.
"Koulibaly is the strongest defender in the world. He has renewed his contract with us for the next five years. I received €90m offers from three teams, however, I immediately sent them back to the sender."
De Laurentiis also confirmed the signing of the now former Nice man Malcuit, who will join the club for an initial €12m.
"It is true, we have signed Malcuit. The agreement was struck on the basis of €12m plus bonuses. We're also working on Ochoa. In fact, we have met his agent and I hope that he will arrive," the president concluded.
Napoli faced Liverpool this evening, however, they were unfortunately trashed by the English side, who won 5-0 in front of the home crowd at Anfield.
