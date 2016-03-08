"Koulibaly is the strongest defender in the world. He has renewed his contract with us for the next five years. I received €90m offers from three teams, however, I immediately sent them back to the sender."

De Laurentiis also confirmed the signing of the now former Nice man Malcuit, who will join the club for an initial €12m.

"It is true, we have signed Malcuit. The agreement was struck on the basis of €12m plus bonuses. We're also working on Ochoa. In fact, we have met his agent and I hope that he will arrive," the president concluded.

Napoli faced Liverpool this evening, however, they were unfortunately trashed by the English side, who won 5-0 in front of the home crowd at Anfield.