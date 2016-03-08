Napoli, price of exciting midfielder Berge revealed amidst Premier League interest
14 November at 18:00Napoli are incredibly keen to sign 21-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk, with the club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli having followed him for years, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
Berge has been incredibly impressive for the Belgian side so far this season, where he is contracted until June of 2021. He has made 20 appearances for the club this season, scoring two goals in the process. The Partenopei are considering signing him next summer as part of their squad revitalisation and think he would be perfectly suited to the Italian style of play.
However, there is a small issue, the report details. Competition from interested Premier League sides have raised his price, currently sitting at €25 million. Napoli are one of the teams most likely to sign him but continued impressive performances may see more English sides interested in him. The report also suggests that Berge has expressed an interest in signing for an Italian side.
Apollo Heyes
