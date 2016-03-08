Napoli produce guide for players' safety for Coronavirus
04 March at 12:00Napoli have created a guidebook for their staff and players to ensure their safety from the Coronavirus, ahead of tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the players have been told to limited themselves to travel on their day off, avoiding crowded places if possible, such as restaurants, cinemas and even theatres. They have also been warned to reduce, as much as possible, visits by relatives.
The guidebook also informed them to wash their hands repeatedly, the report adds. The players have also been told to use a personal water bottle for both training sessions and matches, with the club suggesting that there will need to be at least 22 different water bottles for tomorrow’s game, one for each player. The coaching and backroom staff will require their own bottles as well.
Apollo Heyes
