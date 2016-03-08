Napoli reach agreement with Barcelona target, deal with Boca Juniors close

12 June at 10:45
According to SportitaliaNapoli are close to signing Boca Juniors starlet Agustin Almendra. The Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with the player's entourage but at the moment there is still no agreement with Boca Juniors.

Almendra is one of the most talented South American footballers so much so Barcelona are also interested in securing the player's services.

Napoli have been tracking Almendra since January and according to Sportitalia an agreement with the player is already in place.

Although an agreement between Napoli and Boca has not been reached, the contacts between the two clubs are ongoing and there have been positive developments in the last days.

Napoli have also shown interest in Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout who can leave Fiorentina in the summer according to the club's new owner Rocco Commisso.

