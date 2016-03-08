Veretout: Commisso admits Napoli and Arsenal target can leave

12 June at 10:00
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has spoken with La Nazione about the future of Jordan Veretout. 

The former Aston Villa man is being linked with a move to Arsenal or Napoli and the Italian American businessman has admitted that the player can leave in the summer: "We are not late with transfer negotiations and we are making a final decision on Veretout. Maybe it's better to sell him", Commisso said.

Commisso, however, is not intentioned to sell one of the other stars of La Viola, Federico Chiesa who is wanted by Inter and Juve.

Calciomercato.com analyzed Veretout's skills and how he could adapt to life in North London, should he join Arsenal.
 

