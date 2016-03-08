Napoli, ready to fight Atalanta in January for exciting SPAL defender
20 December at 15:00Napoli are looking for a new left back in the upcoming January transfer window, with two options being specifically identified, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first choice is AC Milan full back Ricardo Rodriguez. The 27-year-old Swiss left back seems destined to leave the Rossoneri in the January transfer window, after only making four appearances for the Milanese club this season. Gattuso worked well with him last season in Milan, hence his interest in a reunion.
The other name the Partenopei are thinking of, the report adds, is 21-year-old Brazilian defender Igor. The player joined SPAL this summer from RB Salzburg and has already impressed in Italy, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 14 appearances for the Ferrara based club.
However, Napoli will face competition from Atalanta for the player, the report highlights. The club are keen to strengthen their squad due to their commitments in both the Champions League and the league.
Apollo Heyes
