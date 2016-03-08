Napoli ready to sell five players by summer 2020, including Koulibaly
23 November at 10:50Italian Serie A giants Napoil are ready to sell as many as five players by the summer of 2020, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Things in the Naples-based club are far from normal after the players’ recent revolt against club president Aurelio De Laurentiis following his orders to not let the players go home after series of under-par performances.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis have identified five players—José Callejón, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Allan and Kalidou Koulibaly—responsible for the revolt and is now looking to sell all of them by the summer of 2020 if a suitable offer arrive.
Strikers Callejón and Mertens—who are in the final year of their respective contracts—are likely to be sold in the January transfer window.
Out of all the players, defender Koulibaly is perhaps the biggest name to be available in the transfer market as he is termed by many as one of the best defender currently playing in the game.
