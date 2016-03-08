Napoli’s Maksimovic edging closer to contract extension
07 September at 11:22Italian Serie A outfit Napoli midfielder Nikola Maksimovic is getting closer to signing a new deal with the club, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The 27-year-old has two years left on his current contract but as per the latest development, he will sign a new deal in the coming days which will extend his contract till 2024.
Maksimovic has had a decent time for Napoli in the 2018-19 season where made 17 appearances in the league competition.
