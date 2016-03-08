Napoli’s Mertens unlikely to sign contract extension
29 September at 11:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens is looking set to leave the club as a free agent next summer, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club but has openly expressed his desire to stay in Naples.
However, as per the latest development, talks regarding the player’s contract extension between club president De Laurentiis and Mertens’ agents have stalled because both parties are no way near finding the agreement which can extend the player’s time in Naples.
It is believed that Mertens is pushing for a one last bumper deal from Napoli as he believes he is still good enough to produce the goods at the highest level.
However, looking at his age, Gli Azzurri’s are reluctant to do that which is why manager Carlo Ancelotti fears of losing one of the star performer at the club for free in the summer of 2020.
