Napoli’s Zieliński hints at contract extension
27 September at 15:50Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s midfielder Piotr Zieliński has hinted at a possible contract extension with the club.
The 25-year-old, who currently has a contract with Gli Azzurri till 2021, while talking to Sky Sports, revealed that his agent is currently in discussion with the hierarchy of the Naples-based club for the possible extension.
“My agent is currently in talks with the club about contract extension,” he said. “For now, my focus is to do my best for the team in the field. We'll see what happen with my contract later.”
The Poland international also went on to reveal his perfect position according to his point of view, but reiterated that he has no problem playing in any position where his manager Carlo Ancelotti wants him to play.
"I believe I was born as a midfielder,” said Zieliński. “I think left midfield is my best position. But now that we play with only two player in the middle of the park, I feel good in the middle. If the coach makes me play anywhere else, I will always try to give my best for him and the team.”
