Napoli are not going to sign Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly, Sky Sport reports. The Senegal international has had medical tests with the Serie A giants but it has emerged that the 25-year-old has a problem at his knee.The player would need to undergo a surgery and remain out of action for 2-3 months and Napoli have cancelled their agreement with the French club.Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Sabaly’s move is collapsed: “He is not going to join us. We could sign Arias but we need to find the right balance for non-EU players as we also need to sign a new goalkeeper.”