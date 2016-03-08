Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly took stock of Napoli’s situation and his own in an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss: “In Belgrade we deserved a little more because we created a lot, but we did not manage to score and unlock the match. However, we can put everything in place at home against Liverpool. We do not have to be afraid of anyone, we know that it is a very difficult group with very strong teams. It is difficult to win points at stadiums like that, but we are thinking of the next match against Liverpool. We will be ready, and we can beat them”.



ON THE DEFENSE – “We said to ourselves that we did something wrong in the first few games, conceding many goals from few shots, and in the last two games we improved and did not concede, which pleases me as a defender. We are looking for a balance. Slowly we will find it and we will also succeed in the offensive phase. I have confidence in the attack, we have always scored goals. We are working very well in training and are making a strong effort to find balance. It is difficult to change coaches, but now we are thinking about putting his ideas on the field. In time we will be even stronger, I am sure about it”.







ON ANCELOTTI – “He is a teacher, he knows what we need. He takes care of everything. When he talks, we are all quiet to hear what he says. His staff help us a lot and we do our best to put his ideas on the field. It is important to win the games, he gives us this mentality. He is now taking care of our game, we will certainly do better”.



ON THE GOAL AGAINST JUVE – “It was an unforgettable night, but now let’s think about this year”.



ON THE WORLD CUP – “It is a dream I have had since I was young. I was born in France and when I saw the French national team in 1998, I always thought I wanted to play at the World Cup. For me it was an unforgettable experience, despite the group exit. I gained a bit of experience. The level of the World Cup is definitely not that of the European Championship, there are all the best players in the world. I hope it is not the last one I play”.



ON HIS PERMANCNE – The Senegal International is being linked with Chelsea and Manchester United but he has recently signed a contract extension with the Azzurri: “I try to be a real person. For me it was very important to repay the trust that everyone has in me. I had the chance to renew until 2023. I thank everyone, the president, the staff and all the players. The staff has really helped me a lot. I am very happy to be here, I am confident for the future and I am very happy in Naples. Renewing for five years for me is a very normal thing, I hope to repay this on the field”.

