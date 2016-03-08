Napoli star praises 'maniacal' Sarri but reveals Chelsea boss had 'one problem'

27 October at 14:20
Napoli star Allan has been called-up to Brazil national team. The day after the announcement, the Brazilian midfielder spoke to Il Messaggero.

Allan was asked his thoughts about the last two managers he's had: Maurizio Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti: "Sarri is 'maniacal' and thanks to that he gave us a spectacular style", Allan said. "We had fun because on the pitch because we always had the ball possession. 

"Ancelotti is a winner, he is different from Sarri. He transmits us his serenity, we play and smile. Everybody feels involved in the project. Rotate players is always useful for everybody. Each player feels involved and we 'lose' nobody because everybody can play."

"Scudetto? Why not, Juventus are the best team in Serie A but they are not unbeatable. We need to try because we came so close to the Serie A title last season."

Allan, a Brazil-born midfielder with Italian passport, is set to make his first appearance with his national team during the next International break.
 

