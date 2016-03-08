Napoli star reveals a shortcoming: 'I'm not consistent enough'

02 November at 20:55
Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has self-analyzed himself, saying that he lacks consistency.

Zielenski was recently talking to Sky Sports and he talked about the way he has started the season for the partenopei. The Polish star said:  "We think after this match with Empoli, a team with quality, we have to be careful and win this game, we have to be careful and focused and we have to win this race.

"I have to improve continually, I started strong and then I dropped a little bit, now I'm recovering, what I miss is consistentcy."

