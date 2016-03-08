‘Napoli star should have signed for Liverpool’
10 October at 19:30Empoli president Maurizio Corsi spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss revealing that Napoli star Piotr Zielinski should have joined three years ago when the Poland International swapped the Tuscans with Napoli.
“Zielinski should have signed for Liverpool, when Napoli begun negotiations he had an offer of the Reds in the table but Napoli chiefs managed to persuade him. I have some regrets about him. I could have signed him on a permanent deal from Udinese who did a deal with Napoli in the end.”
“It’s hard to negotiate with [Udinese president] Pozzo, for me he is the best president.”
Zielinski is contracted with Napoli until 2021 but the Serie A giants are soon going to extend the player’s contract.
The 24-year-old has a € 65 million release clause but Napoli want to double his minimum transfer fee in his new contract.
The Poland International has two goals in 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
