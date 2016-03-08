Napoli star trio recover from injury in time for Arsenal clash
04 April at 15:55Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne are likely to be available to play against Arsenal in Europa League next week, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
The Belgian played 30 minutes against Empoli yesterday while Insigne could make his return to the pitch on Sunday night against Genoa. Carlo Ancelotti is monitoring the fitness of the Italian winger who is being out of action for two weeks because of an injury at his abductor.
Napoli have been given a day off today and the players will return to training tomorrow. Elseid Hysaj, who was on the bench against Empoli yesterday, is also likely to be available at the Emirates on Thursday while the conditions of Vlad Chiriches will be evaluated in the coming days. The former Spurs defender is still a doubt for the upcoming European clash
