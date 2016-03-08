Napoli, the fines have started: Allan and Koulibaly hit hard
25 November at 13:15Napoli vs. Napoli: this is a good way of explaining the current situation at the club. The clash between the club and the players continues after the mutiny, now entering a very crucial stage as the fines have been revealed for the players.
As stated by Corriere Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the requests for the sanctions have been sent out. 24 letters (excluding the injured Malcuit), each personalized and with a different economic request, proportionate to the seriousness of the breach: from a request of €225K for Koulibaly to €22K for Gaetano, for a total of over €2.5m.
According to Article 11 of the collective agreement in paragraph 3, the fine "cannot exceed 25% of the gross monthly salary". However, some risk being hit hard by the situation. One of these players is Allan, who is said to have committed multiple infractions.
The request will be 50% from the Brazilian's monthly salary (about €200K), as Gazzetta Dello Sport reports (via Calciomercato.com). Now, the players are preparing to defend themselves with their lawyers. In other words, it's chaos at Napoli.
