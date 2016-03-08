Napoli, the house for Icardi is ready: details on image rights

Napoli are refusing to give up on Mauro Icardi, who remains their dream signing for the attack. As Corriere Dello Sport reports , a house in Posillipo is ready to welcome the striker and his wife Wanda, as photos have been sent to the couple.

In addition to the hours, the Partenopei will offer the Argentine striker a high percentage of the image rights. Icardi's current contract with Inter expires in 2021, and he currently earns 50% of the image rights.

At Napoli, president De Laurentiis would be willing to offer him a higher percentage. A response is soon expected by the striker, who thus far has refused to budge on his will to move to Juventus. However, the Bianconeri are about to bring in Lukaku, which could limit the chances of playing time.