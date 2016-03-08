Napoli, the players don’t trust De Laurentiis: the situation
04 December at 12:30The storm at Napoli is far from over. In addition to the position of Carlo Ancelotti, who remains under observation after the poor start to the season result-wise, there is also the ongoing battle between the players and president De Laurentiis.
According to today's edition of La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), not even the meeting last Friday managed to calm down the situation, and especially the players, who fear that the promised discount on economic sanctions may not arrive.
Specifically, the strongest suspicion is linked to the fact that by paying the amount requested (25% of the respective gross monthly payments, 50% for Allan and Insigne), De Laurentiis could present the payments as an admission of guilt.
The players are now ready to appeal the decision, turning to the union that represents them. In other words, the case is far from over and it might just get worse from here on.
