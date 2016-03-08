Napoli 'the unluckiest team in Europe': Ancelotti's men have hit the post 20 times
05 March at 13:45A negative record for Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli: the Partenopei are the team that hit the post most in Italy. According to Il Mattino, Napoli players have hit the post or crossbar on 20 occasions. Juventus are second with 13, Roma third at 12, while Bologna and Lazio both hit the woodwork 10 times.
Moreover, Napoli are not only the record-breakers in Italy, but they are also on top in terms of this 'unlucky' statistic even in Europe. Among the five top continental championships, only Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea keeps pace with Napoli, with 18 shots that hit the woodwork in the Premier League.
Lorenzo Insigne is the player who, with his penalty kick against Juventus, reached a tally of 6 shots that his the posts. Milik and Callejon have 4 each, while Piotr Zielinski had 2 shots denied. In the European field, only Lionel Messi was 'more unlucky' than Lorenzo Insigne with 7 shots denied by the post.
