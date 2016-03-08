Napoli to challenge Juventus for Lille forward Leao
06 July at 15:35Serie A giants Napoli are set to go head to head with Juventus in the race for Lille striker Rafael Leao.
Leao has become one of the most prominent young strikers in France because of his performances for Lille. The striker joined the French club from Sporting Lisbon last summer on a five-year deal and he also impressed in the recent FIFA Under-20s World Cup.
A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that a season after having missed out on the 20-year-old Juve and Napoli are back in the hunt for the Portuguese youngster.
Lille want a fee of 30 million euros and Napoli have been in contact with the player's agent for a long while. Juve have already been in the chase for the player.
Leao appeared in 24 Ligue 1 games last season and scored eight times, assisting once. He is a new name that has emerged on the Napoli radar after Mauro Icardi. Cristiano Giuntoli remains keen to beat Juve in this chase if Icardi doesn't work out.
