Napoli try again for Lozano, Icardi remains a dream
27 July at 18:35Serie A giants Napoli are about to try again for Hirving Lozano and they still see Mauro Icardi as a dream signing this summer.
The partenopei have already signed Kostas Manolas this summer in a bid to replace Raul Albiol. But they're yet to seal any big-name signings this summer despite being linked with James Rodriguez.
We understand that while it seems unlikely that Rodriguez will join the partenopei this summer as he is more likely to chose Atletico Madrid or stay at Real Madrid this summer.
But the target is Lozano now and contacts have been re-initiated recently and the Mexican is valued at 40 to 45 million euros, but Napoli aren't willing to offer more than 35 million euros. But they're willing to resume negotiations with PSV.
When it comes to Icardi, Napoli will look to sign him this summer and are preparing a firm offer to make him a partenopei player. Aurelio de Laurentiis has made it clear that he loves proper strikers like Icardi himself.
