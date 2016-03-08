Napoli try again for Lozano, Icardi remains a dream

27 July at 18:35
Serie A giants Napoli are about to try again for Hirving Lozano and they still see Mauro Icardi as a dream signing this summer.

The partenopei have already signed Kostas Manolas this summer in a bid to replace Raul Albiol. But they're yet to seal any big-name signings this summer despite being linked with James Rodriguez.

We understand that while it seems unlikely that Rodriguez will join the partenopei this summer as he is more likely to chose Atletico Madrid or stay at Real Madrid this summer.

But the target is Lozano now and contacts have been re-initiated recently and the Mexican is valued at 40 to 45 million euros, but Napoli aren't willing to offer more than 35 million euros. But they're willing to resume negotiations with PSV.

When it comes to Icardi, Napoli will look to sign him this summer and are preparing a firm offer to make him a partenopei player. Aurelio de Laurentiis has made it clear that he loves proper strikers like Icardi himself.



 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.